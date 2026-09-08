France Football magazine has revealed the nominees for the Team of the Year award at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, across both the men's and women's categories.

The men's shortlist snubbed both Real Madrid and Barcelona. In their place came Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bodo/Glimt, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain.







Bayern Munich also made the cut for France Football's women's Team of the Year, though Real Madrid missed out once again.

The nominees in full: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Club América, Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais.





Last season delivered drama at every turn, from the title races across Europe's biggest leagues to the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 World Cup. All of it has made this year's Ballon d'Or one of the most exciting in recent memory.



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