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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Ballon d'Or 2026: Paris Saint-Germain retain the award for best club

Paris Saint-Germain
O. Dembele
France

Paris Saint-Germain were crowned the world's best men's club at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, presented by France Football magazine, at the London Palladium theatre on Monday evening.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bodø/Glimt and Flamengo had all made the final shortlist alongside PSG, but it was the Parisians who took the prize after lifting the UEFA Champions League for the second season running.

Ousmane Dembélé, last year's Ballon d'Or winner, collected the best club award on behalf of the French side. It was further proof of the status PSG now hold on the European and world stage.

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