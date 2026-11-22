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Badou Zaki, Jordan's head coach, has sent clear messages about the next phase with the national team following the friendly win over Australia, amid media reports suggesting he could leave his post. He stressed that his focus is on developing the team and continuing the work to achieve its goals.

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Speaking to the Moroccan website "Hesport", the Moroccan coach said the win over Australia was a valuable chance to draw lessons and conclusions and put them to use as Jordan prepare for upcoming fixtures. Winning matters in football, he noted, but it isn't the only point of playing friendlies.

Zaki credited the win to the players' huge effort, the work of the various staff and the efforts of the Jordan Football Association. The positive result, he felt, reflected the collective work within the squad and gave the group a lift as it prepares for the challenges ahead.

Results aren't his only concern. The head coach stressed that he also wants to keep working, developing and improving performances. Jordan, he insisted, have the potential to produce better displays in the coming period, and the group can reach its goals if it stays serious and committed.

Building on victories, he pointed out, demands continued hard work and no complacency about what has already been achieved. The players' performances still need to develop, and the team must get stronger to face upcoming fixtures in a way that matches the ambitions expected of Jordan.

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Zaki also addressed the media reports suggesting he could leave his post. He described himself as a professional coach with good relationships with officials at the Jordan Football Association, the players and the supporters.

His priority, he concluded, is doing his job and developing the national team. What goes on off the pitch doesn't get much of his attention.