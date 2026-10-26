The Catalan club announced on Monday that full-back Xavi Espart sustained an injury to the syndesmosis joint in his right ankle during Sunday evening's Clasico against Real Madrid (1-2).

Espart will therefore miss at least the Blaugrana's upcoming competitive matches and could be out for up to seven weeks in total.

The young Spaniard went to ground in the first half, away from the TV cameras, and signalled that he could not continue. Alejandro Balde replaced him. Espart hurt his right leg in a challenge with Real opponent Aurelien Tchouameni.

For Barca, the 19-year-old's injury comes at a bad time: Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are already out with various injuries.

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How many matches has Xavi Espart played this season?

Having played his way into coach Hansi Flick's starting XI with good performances this season, Espart faces a bitter spell out. The Spaniard has featured on both the right and left sides of defence.

Across all competitions, Espart has already made nine competitive appearances for the Catalans in 2026/27. He has registered an impressive four goal contributions (two goals, two assists).

If the estimated seven-week absence proves accurate, the 19-year-old would not be available to Barca again until mid-December. In the worst case, he may not return until January.