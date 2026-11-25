Barcelona have suffered a fresh blow with an injury to left-back Alejandro Balde, who was forced off against Azerbaijani side Sabah with pain in his right ankle after one of his best performances of the season, in which he set up a goal.
Balde's setback came in Wednesday evening's fifth-round match of the Champions League league phase, which the Spanish side won 4-1 after an impressive display.
That fourth win in five matches lifts Barcelona to 12 points and takes them another step towards a place among the eight teams who qualify directly for the knockout stage.
Hansi Flick rang the changes, and Balde was one of the most notable. With a packed fixture list ahead, the coach turned to a group of substitutes and fringe players, handing the Spanish full-back his first start of the season.
Balde grabbed the opportunity. He was eye-catching in the first half, bringing the left flank to life with his pace and attacking runs, and he struck up a good understanding with Anthony Gordon as the pair swapped roles and spaces.
His biggest moment came when he burst into the space behind the Sabah defence and slid a precise low cross to Karim Adeyemi, who turned it into the net for Barcelona's third goal.
It wasn't just going forward, either. Balde showed real defensive discipline, holding his position and tracking his opponents without making the kind of mistakes that have drawn criticism in previous matches.
Then it went wrong. The Spaniard hurt his right ankle while trying to get a shot away, asked to come off and left the pitch in the 64th minute, according to "Sport".
According to "AS", he planted his right foot awkwardly while trying to play the ball and twisted his ankle. The pain on his face and his struggle to get back up raised concerns about the nature of the injury, the paper added.
Initial assessments point to a possible ankle sprain. The severity, though, will depend on medical tests once he's back in Barcelona, and these are expected to include an MRI scan to confirm the diagnosis and how long he could be out.
Injury raises doubts over his future
A spell on the sidelines may not be the only consequence. AS linked the injury to Balde's future in the winter transfer window, suggesting it could complicate a possible departure from Barcelona in January.
The paper pointed to Swedish player Roony Bardghji, whose exit from the club was derailed when he tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee last August. Balde's injury appears less serious based on initial assessments, AS noted, but a final verdict will have to wait for the tests.
Balde went into the night with a real chance to win back his place and convince Flick he can make a difference. Instead, Barcelona are left with a fresh worry as they wait to learn the extent of the injury and how long he will be out.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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