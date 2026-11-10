Back to square one: Simeone's decision on Álvarez stuns his assistant

Julián Álvarez is back to square one. He failed to make the most of the clash with Barcelona to restore the trust of his Atlético Madrid supporters, and his situation has become even more difficult after he squandered two clear-cut chances during the 2-1 Barça win. The jeers rang out once more at the Metropolitano, and much of the progress he had made towards reconciliation with the Rojiblancos faithful evaporated in a single night.

The match exposed the Argentine striker's lack of confidence, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport". Two chances that would have changed the course of his showing against Barcelona went begging, and the jeers rose again from the stands, a scene that laid bare the scale of the pressure weighing on him.

Diego Simeone, though, kept the faith. The Atleti coach went out of his way to back Álvarez through one of his toughest nights in a Madrid shirt, preferring to keep him on the pitch until the end. The Argentine may also have wanted to spare him the jeers that a substitution would have triggered, a clear message that he still believes in his striker despite the criticism from the terraces.

Simeone loses control of midfield against Barcelona

Álvarez was not the only crisis Simeone faced. Atlético's performance dropped sharply in the second half despite their dominance before the break, as Hansi Flick reshaped Barcelona through his tactical tweaks and substitutions, turning the contest in his side's favour.

Simeone's own decisions hurt his team's balance. He withdrew Barrios, Koke, Kang-in Lee and Baena, stripping Atlético of several of their most technically gifted players, men who had been doing important work exploiting the spaces and weak points in Barcelona's setup.

Kang-in Lee read the transitions well and switched the direction of play, a crucial weapon against a Barcelona side whose players tend to crowd one flank, while Baena helped to shackle Lamine Yamal. Taking off the pair blunted Atlético's ability to cope with the Catalans' movements.

Simeone refuses to substitute Álvarez

For all the criticism, Simeone never stopped backing his man. He urged him on repeatedly from the touchline and made a point of showing his appreciation, then renewed his public support in the post-match press conference, saying: "We care about him a lot, and we need him. We need to see the best version of Julián, and we will work with him to achieve that".

That confidence came to life in footage aired by the programme "El Día Después" on the "Movistar Plus" platform, which angered a section of Atlético's support. The clip revealed the Argentine's insistence on keeping his striker on despite the drop in level and the missed chances.

In it, Simeone talks with one of his assistants, Gabi, the former Atleti captain, who asks about Álvarez's situation: "Will Julián stay?". The reply is decisive: "Julián will not leave".

Even Gabi looked stunned. The assistant appeared astonished at the coach's refusal to make the change, at a moment when the supporters were crying out for the substitution. The stance only deepened the questions around Cholo's determination to shield his player, as his unbroken support curdled into a scene that enraged fans who cannot grasp why he clings to Álvarez through such a slump.