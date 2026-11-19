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Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany believes Jamal Musiala will emerge stronger from his current difficult spell, and made his case in an emotional statement.

"The way the lad is fighting and what he is showing now – I hope you will all enjoy seeing that over the coming months and that he can show it on the pitch. I believe that 100 per cent," said Kompany, who will return to the bench against 1. FC Köln on Friday evening after several weeks out through illness , at Thursday morning’s press conference .

Musiala’s illness and the associated absence episodes, which led to two collapses in pre-season friendlies, were among the moments Kompany believes Bayern can draw strength from this season. He also cited his own collapse a few weeks ago as one of the moments "from which we can draw a lot of strength this season. Jamal is showing an incredible mentality and an incredible hunger to come back at the moment," Kompany said.

Asked indirectly about recent comments about Musiala by FCB honorary president Uli Hoeneß that had made headlines, Kompany paused briefly before giving a lengthy response: "The right question has to be: What is my role in this situation? My role is to do everything I can to ensure that every player at Bayern Munich is successful and gets the maximum out of themselves. [...] To ensure that Jamal comes back from this a better version of himself. I approach every day with that motivation."

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What did Vincent Kompany say about Jamal Musiala?

Kompany said he hoped "that you and the fans, who don’t see what Jamal shows in training every day – and I’m not just saying that, I really mean it – will see it on the pitch again very soon. And then you mustn’t forget how much joy a player like that can bring when he is back at his best. These are the players you come to the stadium for," said the Belgian.

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In early November, Hoeneß had questioned on BR whether Musiala could ever return to his previous level . After the two pre-season collapses, the dosage of medication used to treat the neurological dysfunction that can cause such absence episodes had been increased again. Musiala has had no further incidents of that kind since, but Hoeneß voiced doubts in light of the 23-year-old’s lucrative contract: "But he is still getting paid. Now imagine Bayern Munich were to call his contract into question. What he can do now is no longer what is in the contract."

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Kompany did not address Hoeneß’s comments, while Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, took a diplomatic approach: "You know even better than I do, having been here for two and a half years now, that Uli is always thinking about and worrying about his club. Uli wants Bayern Munich, his life’s work, to keep going and to be among Europe’s elite. That’s one thing. The other is what Vinnie just said: We are convinced that something really significant can come out of the phase Jamal is going through right now."

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Musiala, who has most recently been sidelined since the end of September with a torn muscle fibre, is "incredibly resilient", Eberl said. Kompany believes the Germany international could benefit greatly from this difficult period: "A phase as difficult as this sometimes gives these players exactly what they might have lacked before: the mental and physical strength to build success over an entire career."

Kompany explains how Musiala can benefit from the difficult spell

Kompany, who took charge of Bayern in summer 2024, stressed that Musiala is going through a phase "that is completely different from my first six months at Bayern. Back then, he was a bit of a ‘Golden Child’ whom everyone told how incredible he was. Back then, it was almost forbidden to criticise him. But when I see how the lad is dealing with this situation now – that’s why I’m a coach. These stories motivate me." He could not "talk him to success at a press conference; that can only happen on the pitch. And my role is to support him in doing that."

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After the pre-season collapses, Bayern gradually eased Musiala back into the team. He impressed in his only two starts so far this season, against Bodö/Glimt (5-0, Champions League) and Union Berlin (7-0, Bundesliga) in September, with three direct goal contributions across the two games (two goals and one assist).

Musiala was then due to start for Germany in the Netherlands at the end of September, in new national coach Jürgen Klopp’s debut (Nations League, 1-1), but suffered an injury during the warm-up . The playmaker has been sidelined since.

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Musiala is now expected to make his comeback in Friday’s opening match of the 10th Bundesliga matchday against Köln. Kompany confirmed he will be in the squad but left open whether he might start.