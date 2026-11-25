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AZ face a struggling Sparta Prague in the Europa League league phase on Thursday. Brian Priske's sacking last weekend has added to the Czech club's troubles. Voetbalzone speaks to journalist Pavel Stastny about AZ's upcoming European opponents.

Stastny, who follows Sparta Prague closely, discusses the departure of the former Royal Antwerp FC and Feyenoord coach. Priske returned to the club in 2025 after a previous spell as head coach in Prague from 2022 to 2024. "Sparta were knocked out of the domestic cup and are now 13 points behind rivals Slavia Prague in the Czech league."

Priske sacked



"Results had been getting worse in recent weeks, and the home match against Slovan Liberec also brought a disappointing result," says Stastny of last Sunday's painful 3-1 defeat, which cost Priske his job. "The atmosphere in the stadium was very hostile. Fans chanted 'Priske, get out' and directed insults at the club's board. His departure had become inevitable." The Danish coach was sacked a day later, after Sparta's fifth consecutive match without a win.

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Sparta began the season with far more optimism. That changed, according to Stastny, when star player Adam Karabec suffered an ankle injury in late September. "The team really started to struggle after his injury. He led the attack and provided creativity and unexpected solutions close to the opposition goal." Karabec is on his way back after two months out, but his return has come too late to save Priske's future in Prague.

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Jonatan Brunes is another notable name in AZ's opponents' squad. The Norwegian forward, 26, stands 1.89 metres tall and arrived at the epet ARENA last summer with plenty expected of him. "Sparta paid between €5 million and €6 million for him," the journalist explains. "Although Brunes is currently the Czech league's top scorer, more is expected of him. He has missed several big chances in recent months. Sparta's greatest strength, though, is on the wings. Josimar Alcócer and John Mercado are quick and good dribblers."

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The Europa League offers Sparta a distraction from the unrest. They took four points from their first four league-phase matches, although the play-offs remain within reach. "Sparta certainly had ambitions to reach the Europa League knockout stage, but the defeat to Lillestrøm SK has done considerable damage. Sparta were ahead, but conceded goals late on because of defensive errors. That could prove crucial," says Stastny, contemplating a worst-case scenario.

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Sparta have also been inconsistent in the Czech 1. Liga. The league title already looks out of reach for AZ's opponents. "Sparta have proved too inconsistent, and the gap to the league leaders is enormous. Both head coach Brian Priske and technical director Tomas Rosicky have now been replaced. The first priority is to appoint a new head coach, then address the problems in the squad during the winter transfer window."

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News emerged on Wednesday morning that Lukás Bláza will take temporary charge of Sparta. Miroslav Droppa, already a youth coach at the Czech club, will assist him over the coming weeks. Bláza was in charge of third-division side Loko Praha, a partner club of Sparta Prague. The pair now face the task of pulling off a minor miracle on Thursday by taking three points off AZ in the Europa League.

Sparta and AZ met in European competition for the first time last season. The Alkmaar side made quite an impression in March this year, Stastny recalls. "Everyone still remembers the return leg between the two clubs in Prague." AZ won 4-0 in Prague in the Conference League last 16, a week after their 2-1 victory at the AFAS Stadion. Troy Parrott and Sven Mijnans stood out for AZ, though neither is still at the club.

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AZ kick off away to Sparta Prague at 21:00 on Thursday. Sparta have collected two points fewer than Leeroy Echteld's side. AZ finish their Europa League fixtures for the calendar year at home to Sturm Graz on 10 December. They complete the league phase next January with a home match against Dinamo Zagreb on 21 January and a trip to Benfica on 28 January.