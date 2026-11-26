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Ayoub Oufkir proved invaluable to AZ on Thursday. The Moroccan came on after half-time against Sparta Prague and scored twice in an impressive 4-2 win. Ziggo Sport analysts Youri Mulder and Khalid Boulahrouz were full of praise for the winger.

Oufkir came on in the 56th minute. Fellow winger Ro-Zangelo Daal then equalised in spectacular fashion before Oufkir fired AZ into a 3-2 lead from outside the box. He struck again on the counter-attack to make it 4-2.

"Two fantastic goals from a fantastic player who, unfortunately... Well, we know about that," said Mulder, referring to Oufkir's recent decision to represent Morocco rather than the Netherlands. "That quick move inside and then another little step because he sees a defender coming towards him..." Mulder relished the replay of Oufkir's first goal.

For his second, Oufkir wrong-footed the last remaining defender before smashing the ball in with his right foot. "Being able to go past a player on either side and shoot with both your left and right foot is worth its weight in gold. He finishes this one brilliantly too. Excellent."

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Boulahrouz hopes coach Leeroy Echteld keeps Oufkir in the side. "I hope he makes the right-wing position his own. Patati has had so many chances... the same goes for Byskov. You have to keep moving forward and performing as a team. The drop-off is too great, and with this lad you can move forward. He's getting better all the time and is starting to add goals and assists to his performances."

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Oufkir appeared in front of the camera with a broad smile. "A wonderful evening. I'm really enjoying it. It feels so good when you score and play an important part for the team. I also have to say we approached the second half well. And, of course, after the coach's dressing-room lecture... It's fantastic how we've been turning matches around and winning them lately."

"It didn't go well in the first half. We were trying our best, though. At half-time, the coach made sure we heard about it, of course, because you want to win and these are the sort of matches you have to win. After that, it went brilliantly for the team and for me individually. This makes me really happy. Fantastic."

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"To score goals like that in the Europa League, and Ro’tje's goal too, it's beautiful, isn't it? Fantastic. These are great weeks anyway, and I hope things just keep getting better and better. We're going to give everything in every single match."

Oufkir also called celebrating the win with the fans "fantastic". "Everything today was brilliant. I could keep saying 'fantastic', but everything was just brilliant," said Oufkir, who drew more praise from those in the studio after his interview.

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"What a lovely guy, isn't this fantastic?" said presenter Wytse van der Goot. "It makes you happy." Mulder added: "He's got that twinkle in his eyes, like: 'We've played in Europe!'" said the Schalke 04 technical director.