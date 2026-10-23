Real Madrid stepped up their preparations for Sunday evening's Clasico at the Camp Nou without three key men. Marco Asensio and Rodrygo are both sidelined through injury, while Vinicius Junior serves a suspension.

According to Real Madrid's official website, the squad held a fresh morning session at Valdebebas, where the technical staff worked on the physical and tactical side of things. The key players who featured against Leipzig were handed different drills.

For the rest of the squad, the session opened with warm-up and activation work on the pitch. They then moved on to passing and shooting drills before a set of tactical exercises, wrapping things up with small-sided games.

A final session follows tomorrow, Saturday, at half past ten in the morning Spanish time. Manager Jose Mourinho will face the media at ten at the Real Madrid City.

Madrid leave the Spanish capital on Sunday morning, travelling to Barcelona for the eagerly awaited clash before heading home once the match is done. Kick-off is at nine in the evening Spanish time.