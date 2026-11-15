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Indications are growing that one of Spain's most prominent players is close to leaving his club, amid interest from several teams in securing his services, and the player's own desire to take on a new challenge that would give him the chance to compete at the level of European competitions. While Barcelona monitor the situation in search of reinforcing their defensive ranks, the player's preferred destination appears to be a factor that could give the Catalan club an advantage in the race to sign him.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona sit top of Pedro Porro's list of preferred destinations. The Tottenham full-back wants a move to Catalonia in the coming window, and though he knows several other clubs are keen, he would rather pull on the Barcelona shirt. That preference hands the Catalans a significant edge in the race to sign him.

Barcelona are already hunting for defensive reinforcements, and Porro fits the bill. His versatility across the back line makes him an appealing option. Interest alone, however, won't make this deal a straightforward one.

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Porro's exit from Tottenham looks likely, according to the report, with the team's results and performances dropping well below the level the player himself produces. The Spanish full-back remains one of the few still delivering at the London club.

Having won the World Cup with Spain last summer, Porro wants European football next season. That ambition is driving him to look for a fresh opportunity away from Spurs. Staying put does not look like the most likely outcome.

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Barcelona rate the player highly and their interest is clear, but money is the sticking point. Tottenham value Porro at between 70 and 80 million euros. Officials at the Catalan club reckon his true market value tops out at 50 million euros, and that gap could become a major flashpoint in any talks.

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Centre-back is one of the most pressing problems Barcelona want to fix. Pau Cubarsi still lacks a dependable partner for the long haul, and the club have so far failed to land a left-footed central defender.

Strengthening that area is an urgent need. It could push the board to channel the bulk of their budget towards a new centre-half rather than splashing out on a right-back.

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With those priorities in mind, spending close to 50 million euros on the 27-year-old Porro doesn't look like a Barcelona priority right now, however much the player wants the move. Any move may also hinge on whether the club can sell Alejandro Balde for a decent fee this winter. That sale could free up the funds needed to go after the Tottenham full-back. For now, the deal's future rests on the financial sums and the team's defensive needs.

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