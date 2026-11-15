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FC Barcelona v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
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Awaited solution to Flick's crisis? Spain star wants only Barcelona

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Indications are growing that one of Spain's most prominent players is close to leaving his club, amid interest from several teams in securing his services, and the player's own desire to take on a new challenge that would give him the chance to compete at the level of European competitions. While Barcelona monitor the situation in search of reinforcing their defensive ranks, the player's preferred destination appears to be a factor that could give the Catalan club an advantage in the race to sign him.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona sit top of Pedro Porro's list of preferred destinations. The Tottenham full-back wants a move to Catalonia in the coming window, and though he knows several other clubs are keen, he would rather pull on the Barcelona shirt. That preference hands the Catalans a significant edge in the race to sign him.

Barcelona are already hunting for defensive reinforcements, and Porro fits the bill. His versatility across the back line makes him an appealing option. Interest alone, however, won't make this deal a straightforward one.

Read also: Mourinho sacrifices Real duo, and a firm stance towards Endrick

Porro's exit from Tottenham looks likely, according to the report, with the team's results and performances dropping well below the level the player himself produces. The Spanish full-back remains one of the few still delivering at the London club.

Having won the World Cup with Spain last summer, Porro wants European football next season. That ambition is driving him to look for a fresh opportunity away from Spurs. Staying put does not look like the most likely outcome.

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Barcelona rate the player highly and their interest is clear, but money is the sticking point. Tottenham value Porro at between 70 and 80 million euros. Officials at the Catalan club reckon his true market value tops out at 50 million euros, and that gap could become a major flashpoint in any talks.

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Read also: "Signs of anxiety appeared on him": Bernardo Silva excluded from the Portugal camp

Centre-back is one of the most pressing problems Barcelona want to fix. Pau Cubarsi still lacks a dependable partner for the long haul, and the club have so far failed to land a left-footed central defender.

Strengthening that area is an urgent need. It could push the board to channel the bulk of their budget towards a new centre-half rather than splashing out on a right-back.

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With those priorities in mind, spending close to 50 million euros on the 27-year-old Porro doesn't look like a Barcelona priority right now, however much the player wants the move. Any move may also hinge on whether the club can sell Alejandro Balde for a decent fee this winter. That sale could free up the funds needed to go after the Tottenham full-back. For now, the deal's future rests on the financial sums and the team's defensive needs.

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Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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