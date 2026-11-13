August joy ended with a November surprise: a resounding shock rocks Manuel Neuer's life

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German press reports have revealed that Manuel Neuer, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, has separated from his wife Anika Neuer, a short time after the birth of their second child, in a surprise development that comes just a few months after they celebrated the arrival of their newborn, with both parties remaining tight-lipped about the details of the separation.

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The German newspaper "Bild" reported that the Bayern Munich captain has separated from his 26-year-old wife. The split comes despite a happy occasion for the family at the end of last August, when they welcomed their second child, a brother for two-year-old Luca.

Bild approached Neuer for comment on the separation, but he declined to say anything. His media adviser explained that the German goalkeeper prefers not to discuss his private and family life.

Anika has issued no comment on the report so far.

Around a year and a half has passed since the couple's lavish wedding in July 2025 in South Tyrol. The celebrations ran for several days and featured gatherings on the shores of Lake Kaltern, romantic ceremonies, musical parties and dancing, plus a closing celebration beside the swimming pool.

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The pair had held their civil marriage in November 2023, a low-key ceremony in the town hall of Tegernsee, well away from the spotlight. The public only learned of the union after Anika changed her surname on Instagram from Bissel to Neuer.

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This isn't the first romantic setback for the Bayern goalkeeper. He had previously ended a five-year relationship with Kathrin Gilch, during which the couple were planning to marry and build a home.

Kathrin attended the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and celebrated the title triumph with him on the pitch.

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Not long after the tournament, Neuer's agent announced their separation. He confirmed the relationship had ended several weeks earlier and that the details were a private matter neither the goalkeeper nor his representatives would go into.

His first marriage, to dressage rider Nina Neuer, also ended in divorce. The pair wed in 2017 and separated in 2020. It all adds up to a string of break-ups in the personal life of a goalkeeper who usually prefers to keep his family and relationships away from the media, despite the huge interest in his life off the pitch.

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Once again, the news highlights Neuer's determination to keep his career and his family life apart. He rarely speaks publicly about his personal relationships, even at moments that draw wide interest from the German media.