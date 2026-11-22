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Barcelona head coach Hans Flick, of Germany, has announced his side's official line-up to face Villarreal on Sunday evening in the 13th round of La Liga, a match of great importance for the Catalan club in their battle to stay top of the table.

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Flick has deployed Dutchman Frenkie de Jong in defence and sprung a surprise up front, picking German striker Karim Adeyemi ahead of Anthony Gordon, who starts on the bench.

De Jong joins Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin and Joao Cancelo in the back line, with Pau Cubarsi on the bench as a precaution after the injury he recently picked up with his national team.

The move shows Flick wants to tap into De Jong's ability to build play and bring the ball out from deep. His vision and his knack for keeping possession under pressure make him a natural fit.

In midfield, Flick turns to Marc Bernal, Pedri and Fermin Lopez, a trio who can control the tempo, move between the lines and create chances.

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Adeyemi in for Gordon: a striking change in attack

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Handing Karim Adeyemi the job of leading the line alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha is the eye-catching call, with Anthony Gordon starting on the bench.

Adeyemi brings pace and runs in behind defenders, two of the German striker's standout qualities. Both could prove useful in the spaces that may open up behind Villarreal's back line when the Yellow Submarine push forward.

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Flick appears to be banking on variety in attack rather than relying on particular names. Yamal and Raphinha provide width, while Fermin Lopez and Pedri can offer support from midfield.

Gordon remains an option off the bench, along with Dani Olmo, Gavi and Gabriel Jesus, giving Flick plenty of ways to change the team's shape as the game unfolds.

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Barcelona's official line-up against Villarreal

Barcelona line up in a 4-3-3 as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo.

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Midfield: Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal, Pedri.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi.

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Substitutes: Wojciech Szczesny, Dominik Livakovic, Pau Cubarsi, Alex Campos, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Brian Farinas, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon and Gabriel Jesus.

Barcelona look to strengthen their grip on top spot against Villarreal

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The timing matters for Barcelona, who top La Liga with 33 points from 12 matches. They've won 11 and lost one, scoring 48 goals and conceding 13.

They're level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, who have played a game more. Victory over Villarreal would restore the three-point gap in the title race.

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Before the international break, Barcelona earned a valuable 2-1 away win over Atletico Madrid thanks to a Fermin Lopez brace. That made it three straight victories in all competitions and extended their strong start to the season.

Villarreal go into the match eighth with 15 points from 12 games: four wins, three draws and five defeats, with 17 goals scored and 15 conceded.

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The goal tallies tell their own story. Barcelona have scored 48 so far to Villarreal's 17, and the visitors' defence faces a stern test against the Catalan side's firepower.

There's more riding on this one for Flick, too, with a congested run of fixtures looming. Barcelona face nine matches in 27 days, so winning and keeping the squad fit top the coaching staff's priorities for the period ahead.