Attacking signing: Arsenal star moves to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have pulled off a notable attacking signing from Arsenal in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. The deal is done!".

Romano added: "It has been agreed that Nwaneri will join on a season-long loan from Arsenal, after the player accepted this move during the past hours".





The transfer expert concluded: "Sources at Borussia Dortmund confirmed that the German club will cover the player's wages in full during the loan".

Milan had also been linked with Nwaneri during the summer window.



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