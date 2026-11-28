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Real Madrid are preparing for another La Liga fixture when they host Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Jose Mourinho will be looking to extend his winning run and strengthen the team's position at the top, but he may also turn to some tactical changes to give his stars a rest without sacrificing the side's attacking power.

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Spanish newspaper AS has revealed Real Madrid's likely starting line-up against Alaves. The Portuguese coach is reportedly considering resting Bernardo Silva, bringing Arda Guler back into midfield and deploying Diomande on the right wing. That plan would give the team room to field four attackers behind Kylian Mbappe.

The Alaves game rounds off a run of three matches at the Santiago Bernabeu since the November international break ended.

Wins over Celta Vigo and PSV Eindhoven have put Los Blancos back on track, and the fans have more reason to believe the good results will keep coming. Before that, Mourinho's men had strung together 10 straight wins across La Liga and the Champions League following their defeat to Atletico Madrid at the end of September.

That run has strengthened Real Madrid's position at the top of the European competition and kept the pressure on Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Beating Alaves is essential. Madrid need to keep the momentum going before a tougher stretch begins.

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After this game, Los Blancos face three away matches in a row. It starts with a trip to San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad on Wednesday. They then head to Bilbao to face Athletic on Sunday, before returning to Champions League action against Arsenal on Wednesday.

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Diomande and Bellingham in Mourinho's plan

According to AS, Mourinho is weighing up an attacking tweak that would let Bernardo Silva rest. Diomande would operate on the right flank, with Jude Bellingham as playmaker and Vinicius Junior on the left, all behind out-and-out striker Kylian Mbappe.

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The Frenchman wants to keep his fine form going and boost his bid to finish as La Liga's top scorer this season. The trio around him should give him plenty of attacking support.

Arda Guler, meanwhile, will drop back into central midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni after playing in more attacking roles recently. The switch lets Mourinho balance control of the midfield with as many attacking options as possible.

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Tchouameni came off at half-time in the European game. Mourinho sent on Jude Bellingham, who stole the show with a standout performance against PSV Eindhoven.

Valverde continues at right-back

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Federico Valverde is expected to stay at right-back. Dumfries sits on the bench waiting for his chance, while Trent Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined through injury.

At centre-back, Mourinho is set to rely on Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen, with Marc Cucurella taking the left-back spot.

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Don't expect any surprises in goal. Belgian Thibaut Courtois remains the undisputed first choice and his place in the team is secure.

Real Madrid's predicted line-up against Alaves

On that basis, Real Madrid could line up against Alaves as follows: "Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe".