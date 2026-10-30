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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Attack on Ancelotti: an insolent man, and I demand Raphinha fake an injury like Mbappe

LaLiga
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Raphinha
C. Ancelotti
K. Mbappe
Brazil
Spain
Brazil

Raphinha must get injured

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Carlo Ancelotti has called Raphinha into his Brazil squad for the two friendlies against Japan and Singapore during the upcoming international break.

That means the Barcelona winger faces a round trip of nearly 22,000 kilometres, with the Catalans growing increasingly anxious about the risk of injury.

The newspaper Sport picked up on comments from journalist Juan Boqui, delivered on Cadena Ser radio, about what Raphinha should do next.

Boqui kept it blunt: "It's very simple, what he has to do is get injured."

He went on: "After the Atlético Madrid match, Raphinha should say that he is feeling some pain. Barcelona's players need to learn to do this."

His point was clear: "Kylian Mbappé already did this with the France national team, and he didn't miss a single match with Real Madrid."

Analyst Iván San Antonio took aim at the Brazil boss: "Ancelotti is a shameless person. He called him up three times, and each time it ended with him getting injured."

He added: "After the injury, Raphinha didn't play much with Barcelona. We thought we would be able to get him back reasonably well, but now he will have to return to the Brazil national team to play friendly matches in which nothing is at stake."

San Antonio was damning in his verdict: "Carlo Ancelotti should have shown more humanity."

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