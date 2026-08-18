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Atletico, Simeone shuts the door on Alvarez: "The owner has spoken"

Transfers
Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are still pushing to sign Julian Alvarez, but Diego Simeone has again made it clear the Argentina striker will not leave Atletico Madrid: "If the owner of the club has spoken with such certainty, there is nothing more to add".


JULIAN'S WISH - Alvarez has never hidden his ambitions. Speaking to ESPN early in Argentina's road to the 2026 World Cup, he said: "I try to be an honest person. I spoke to the people at [Atlético] I needed to speak to. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream".

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