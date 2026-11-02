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Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoBayern Munich
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James Freemantle
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Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
A. Grimaldo
D. Simeone
G. Simeone
H. Kane

Comprehensive match preview of Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League preview

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atlético Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, 3 November. Kickoff is at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Atlético are on fire in Spain, but it's a mixed bag in Europe

Diego Simeone's side's last four wins across all competitions have all been accompanied by shutouts. They remain just two points adrift of LaLiga Barcelona thanks to goals from Alejandro Grimaldo and Giuliano Simeone in a 2-0 win at Levante. That's now seven LaLiga wins on the bounce for the Rojiblancos. They've only shipped one goal in their last three domestic outings. However, d their Champions League campaign still needs to get going after a 2-1 loss against Liverpool, a 2-0 win over beleaguered Manchester United and a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart.

VfB Stuttgart v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Clean sheets have dried up for Bayern

Bayern travel to the Spanish capital after a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians produced an xG figure of 4.18 and mustered 23 shots but failed to take a lot of their chances. In Europe, they've drawn their last two, 3-3 at Viking and 2-2 at home to Arsenal. In the stalemate with Dortmund, there was the rare sight of newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane missing a penalty. Still, the Englishman has four goals and two assists in three UCL outings this term.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Bayern's Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Michael Olise were all injured in their draw with Dortmund. First-choice 'keeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined, while stand-in xxx was also injured against BVB.
  • Bayern have scored in 24 consecutive UCL matches.
  • All of Bayern's last nine UCL matches on the road have featured goals at both ends.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

4-4-2
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
J. OblakJ. OblakA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoD. HanckoD. HanckoM. PubillM. PubillM. LlorenteM. LlorenteM. HjulmandM. HjulmandP. BarriosP. BarriosA. BaenaA. BaenaG. SimeoneG. SimeoneA. LookmanA. LookmanJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezS. UlreichS. UlreichN. BrownN. BrownD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahJ. KimmichJ. KimmichT. BischofT. BischofA. PavlovicA. PavlovicA. DaviesA. DaviesL. KarlL. KarlH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-4-2
Atletico Madrid

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • D. Simeone
  • V. Kompany

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