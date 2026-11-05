Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga preview: Blaugrana firepower invades Metropolitano against wounded Colchoneros

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Free-scoring Catalans test Simeone’s defensive bulwark

Barcelona travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in a LaLiga title showdown that carries genuine weight at the top of the table. The leaders arrive in Madrid two points clear of their hosts, with Real Madrid lurking just three points further back in third.

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Diego Simeone's side come into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that will have sharpened the focus ahead of this weekend's domestic battle. Atletico had won three of their previous four matches across all competitions before that European setback.

Barcelona, meanwhile, secured a commanding 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa at the Camp Nou on the same night, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring in front of a watching Steven Gerrard. Hansi Flick's side have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

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The visitors will be without Rodri, however, after Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that the midfielder suffered a biceps femoris injury to his right leg during the Villa win. The 30-year-old was substituted at half-time and will miss Sunday's trip to Madrid entirely, a significant loss given his role at the base of Flick's midfield.

With the LaLiga title race tightening and both clubs carrying European ambitions, this fixture arrives at a moment when dropped points could prove costly.

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