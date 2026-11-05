Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoBarcelona
Watch it on ExpressVPN
Celine Abrahams
Assisted by

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga preview: Blaugrana firepower invades Metropolitano against wounded Colchoneros

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
LaLiga
TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona

Armed with an explosive 3–0 Champions League masterclass over Aston Villa that followed a 6–1 domestic demolition of Alavés, Hansi Flick’s rampant Blaugrana travel to Riyadh Air Metropolitano aiming to deliver a knockout blow to a proud Colchoneros side fighting to erase a stinging 2–0 European setback against Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Match details

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 12
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Free-scoring Catalans test Simeone’s defensive bulwark

Barcelona travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid in a LaLiga title showdown that carries genuine weight at the top of the table. The leaders arrive in Madrid two points clear of their hosts, with Real Madrid lurking just three points further back in third.

Atletico de Madrid v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Diego Simeone's side come into this fixture off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that will have sharpened the focus ahead of this weekend's domestic battle. Atletico had won three of their previous four matches across all competitions before that European setback.

Barcelona, meanwhile, secured a commanding 3-0 Champions League victory over Aston Villa at the Camp Nou on the same night, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring in front of a watching Steven Gerrard. Hansi Flick's side have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

FC Barcelona v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

The visitors will be without Rodri, however, after Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that the midfielder suffered a biceps femoris injury to his right leg during the Villa win. The 30-year-old was substituted at half-time and will miss Sunday's trip to Madrid entirely, a significant loss given his role at the base of Flick's midfield.

With the LaLiga title race tightening and both clubs carrying European ambitions, this fixture arrives at a moment when dropped points could prove costly.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Form

ATM

ATM - Form

ESP
W0-1
VFB
D1-1
COR
W1-0
LEV
W0-2
FCB
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BAR

BAR - Form

BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
RMA
L1-2
ALA
W6-1
AVL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawBarcelona
2
0
3
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
2
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Copa del Rey
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
FT
Copa del Rey
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
1110014612+3430
W
L
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
11911228+1428
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
119022810+1827
W
W
W
W
L
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
117221815+323
W
D
L
W
D
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
116142020019
L
W
W
W
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
115241719-217
L
W
L
D
L
7
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
104331410+415
W
W
L
D
D
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
113531514+114
W
L
D
L
D
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
113351515012
L
W
D
L
W
10
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
112631010012
L
D
W
D
W
11
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
113351517-212
L
D
L
L
D
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
103341520-512
W
L
D
D
W
13
GetafeGetafeGET
11335816-812
W
L
D
L
W
14
EspanyolEspanyolESP
113261314-111
W
L
L
D
L
15
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
113261122-1111
L
L
W
L
D
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
113261529-1411
L
W
L
D
L
17
ElcheElcheELC
112451418-410
L
W
D
D
W
18
LevanteLevanteLEV
112451621-510
L
L
W
D
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
11236817-99
W
L
D
D
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
11056821-135
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google