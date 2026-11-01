Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Match Preview
Bilbao meet Sociedad in an all-Basque battle
Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad have both shown an uptick in form lately, meaning that a high-quality derby could be in store. Kickoff is from San Mamés at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.
Edin Terzic's Bilbao beat Prat 6-1 in the Copa del Rey to follow a 4-0 success against Getafe. These have been two timely results after a four-game winless run in the league. Sociedad, meanwhile, have won four LaLiga matches on the bounce against Valencia, Deportivo La Coruna, Malaga and Levante. They also drubbed Lillestrom 6-0 in the Europa League, so they're in good nick in front of goal. Mikel Oyarzabal shone in that match with three assists.
Key stats & injury news
- Sociedad are unbeaten in their last five matches against Bilbao.
- Ten of Sociedad’s last 12 competitive matches featured over 2.5 goals.
- Sociedad have rattled in 17 goals in their last five outings across all competitions and are unbeaten in six.
Team news & squads
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- E. Terzic
- P. Matarazzo
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|11
|10
|0
|1
|46
|12
|+34
|30
W
L
W
W
W
|2
|11
|9
|1
|1
|22
|8
|+14
|28
W
W
W
W
W
|3
|11
|9
|0
|2
|27
|10
|+17
|27
W
W
W
W
L
|4
|11
|7
|2
|2
|18
|15
|+3
|23
W
D
L
W
D
|5
|10
|6
|1
|3
|19
|18
|+1
|19
W
W
W
W
L
|6
|11
|5
|2
|4
|17
|19
|-2
|17
L
W
L
D
L
|7
|9
|3
|3
|3
|12
|9
|+3
|12
W
L
D
D
D
|8
|11
|3
|3
|5
|15
|15
|0
|12
L
W
D
L
W
|9
|11
|2
|6
|3
|10
|10
|0
|12
L
D
W
D
W
|10
|11
|3
|3
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|12
L
D
L
L
D
|11
|10
|3
|3
|4
|15
|20
|-5
|12
W
L
D
D
W
|12
|11
|3
|3
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|12
W
L
D
L
W
|13
|10
|2
|5
|3
|13
|13
|0
|11
L
D
L
D
L
|14
|11
|3
|2
|6
|13
|14
|-1
|11
W
L
L
D
L
|15
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|20
|-10
|11
L
W
L
D
L
|16
|11
|3
|2
|6
|15
|28
|-13
|11
L
W
L
D
L
|17
|10
|2
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|10
W
D
D
W
L
|18
|11
|2
|4
|5
|16
|21
|-5
|10
L
L
W
D
D
|19
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|17
|-10
|6
L
D
D
L
W
|20
|11
|0
|5
|6
|8
|21
|-13
|5
L
D
L
D
L