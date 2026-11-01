Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 15:00 San Mames

Bilbao meet Sociedad in an all-Basque battle

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad have both shown an uptick in form lately, meaning that a high-quality derby could be in store. Kickoff is from San Mamés at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Edin Terzic's Bilbao beat Prat 6-1 in the Copa del Rey to follow a 4-0 success against Getafe. These have been two timely results after a four-game winless run in the league. Sociedad, meanwhile, have won four LaLiga matches on the bounce against Valencia, Deportivo La Coruna, Malaga and Levante. They also drubbed Lillestrom 6-0 in the Europa League, so they're in good nick in front of goal. Mikel Oyarzabal shone in that match with three assists.

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Key stats & injury news

Sociedad are unbeaten in their last five matches against Bilbao.

Ten of Sociedad’s last 12 competitive matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Sociedad have rattled in 17 goals in their last five outings across all competitions and are unbeaten in six.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record