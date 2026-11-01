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LaLiga
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
San Mames
team-logoReal Sociedad
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James Freemantle
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Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad
LaLiga
M. Oyarzabal

San Mamés is the venue for this season's first Basque Derby in LaLiga. Comprehensive match preview of Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad, including team news, tactical analysis and more.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
San Mames

Bilbao meet Sociedad in an all-Basque battle

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad have both shown an uptick in form lately, meaning that a high-quality derby could be in store. Kickoff is from San Mamés at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Edin Terzic's Bilbao beat Prat 6-1 in the Copa del Rey to follow a 4-0 success against Getafe. These have been two timely results after a four-game winless run in the league. Sociedad, meanwhile, have won four LaLiga matches on the bounce against Valencia, Deportivo La Coruna, Malaga and Levante. They also drubbed Lillestrom 6-0 in the Europa League, so they're in good nick in front of goal. Mikel Oyarzabal shone in that match with three assists.

Malaga CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Sociedad are unbeaten in their last five matches against Bilbao.
  • Ten of Sociedad’s last 12 competitive matches featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Sociedad have rattled in 17 goals in their last five outings across all competitions and are unbeaten in six.

Team news & squads

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Formation
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
4-2-3-1
U. SimonU. SimonD. VivianD. VivianY. BerchicheY. BerchicheA. LaporteA. Laporteteam-logoH. RinconB. GerenabarrenaB. GerenabarrenaN. WilliamsN. WilliamsI. WilliamsI. WilliamsA. BerenguerA. BerenguerP. CanalesP. CanalesM. SannadiM. SannadiA. RemiroA. RemiroM. SarrM. SarrS. GomezS. GomezJ. MartinJ. MartinJ. AramburuJ. AramburuJ. GorrotxategiJ. GorrotxategiA. BarrenetxeaA. BarrenetxeaL. SucicL. SucicG. GuedesG. GuedesC. SolerC. SolerM. OyarzabalM. Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
4-2-3-1
Athletic Bilbao

Starting XI

Real Sociedad

Manager

  • E. Terzic
  • P. Matarazzo

Form

ATH

ATH - Form

RSO
W0-1
VAL
D0-0
LEV
L3-1
GET
W4-0
AEP
W1-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RSO

RSO - Form

COR
W3-2
GIL
D1-1
MAL
W2-5
LIL
W0-6
LEV
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Athletic BilbaoDrawReal Sociedad
1
1
3
Club Friendlies
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
FT
Copa del Rey
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
Copa del Rey
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
3
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
FT
4Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
1110014612+3430
W
L
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
11911228+1428
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
119022710+1727
W
W
W
W
L
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
117221815+323
W
D
L
W
D
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
106131918+119
W
W
W
W
L
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
115241719-217
L
W
L
D
L
7
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
9333129+312
W
L
D
D
D
8
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
113351515012
L
W
D
L
W
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
112631010012
L
D
W
D
W
10
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
113351517-212
L
D
L
L
D
11
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
103341520-512
W
L
D
D
W
12
GetafeGetafeGET
11335816-812
W
L
D
L
W
13
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
102531313011
L
D
L
D
L
14
EspanyolEspanyolESP
113261314-111
W
L
L
D
L
15
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
103251020-1011
L
W
L
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
113261528-1311
L
W
L
D
L
17
ElcheElcheELC
102441417-310
W
D
D
W
L
18
LevanteLevanteLEV
112451621-510
L
L
W
D
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
10136717-106
L
D
D
L
W
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
11056821-135
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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