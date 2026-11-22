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Follow Atalanta v Inter LIVE in matchday 12 of Serie A

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Atalanta v Inter is the standout fixture of matchday 12 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. At 20.45 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, two sides meet with the Serie A title race and the battle for a European place at stake. Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta beat Monza before the break to end a difficult run of just five points from eight matches. They want to keep up their pursuit of the top seven. Cristian Chivu's Inter responded to their derby defeat with an emphatic win over Como at San Siro in their latest outing, another direct clash. With Roma and Lazio having won, Inter must respond on the pitch. Atalanta, meanwhile, sit seven points off a European place.

ATALANTA v INTER

SCORERS: -

Atalanta v Inter: probable line-ups and match details

Atalanta v Inter



Scorers: -



Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Bellanova; Kessié, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic.

Manager: Sarri.



Inter (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Bisseck, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Jones, Dimarco; P. Esposito, Thuram.

Manager: Chivu.



Referee: -

Booked: -

Sent off: -

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Goals and key moments



0' Kick-off is at 20.45 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo



ALL THE INFO, STATS, TRIVIA AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE