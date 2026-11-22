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Follow Atalanta-Inter live in matchday 12 of Serie A

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Atalanta-Inter is the standout fixture of matchday 12 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. The New Balance Arena in Bergamo hosts two sides at 8.45pm, with the Serie A title and a place in Europe in their sights. Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta beat Monza before the break to end a difficult run of just five points from eight matchdays. They won't want to lose momentum in their push for a top-seven place. Cristian Chivu's Inter were thoroughly convincing last time out, bouncing back from their derby defeat with an emphatic win over Como at San Siro in another direct clash. Roma and Lazio have both won, so Inter must respond on the pitch. Atalanta, meanwhile, are seven points off a European place.

ATALANTA-INTER

SCORERS: -

Atalanta-Inter: predicted line-ups and match details

Atalanta-Inter



Scorers: -



ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Bernasconi; Kessié, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic.

Manager: Sarri.



INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Bisseck, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; P. Esposito, Thuram.

Manager: Chivu.



Referee: -

Booked: -

Sent off: -

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Goals and key moments



0' Kick-off at 8.45pm at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo



All the information, statistics, facts and minute-by-minute commentary here