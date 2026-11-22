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Follow Atalanta-Inter live, a Serie A matchday 12 fixture

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Atalanta-Inter is the pick of matchday 12 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. The two sides meet at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo at 20:45, with the title race and the battle for Europe both at stake.

Maurizio Sarri's Atalanta got back on track before the break. Their win over Monza ended a difficult spell in which they had taken just 5 points from eight matches, and they want to keep chasing a top-seven place. After their derby defeat, Cristian Chivu's Inter produced an emphatic response in their last match, beating Como at San Siro in another direct clash. Following wins for Roma and Lazio, Inter must respond on the pitch. Atalanta, meanwhile, sit 7 points off a European place.

Atalanta-Inter

Scorers: -

Atalanta-Inter: probable line-ups and match details

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Atalanta-Inter



Scorers: -



Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta; Kessie, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic.

Manager: Sarri



Inter (3-5-2): Martinez; Pavard, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Pio Esposito.

Manager: Chivu

Manager: Chivu.



Referee: -

Booked: -

Sent off: -

Goals and key moments



0' Kick-off at 20:45 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo



All the information, statistics, facts and minute-by-minute commentary here