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Atalanta-Inter closes Sunday’s action in the 12th round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Results elsewhere have raised the stakes for both sides: Inter are fighting for the title, while hosts Atalanta are chasing a European place.

That puts considerable pressure on referee Maresca, whom refereeing chief Orsato has chosen to take charge, with Gariglio and Di Paolo assisting in the VAR room. Calciomercato will cover the match’s most contentious refereeing decisions live.



The full refereeing team

ATALANTA – INTER 8.45pm

MARESCA

ROSSI M. - MASTRODONATO

Fourth official: COLOMBO

VAR: GARIGLIO

Assistant VAR: DI PAOLO

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All the incidents



42' Atalanta protest furiously

Atalanta protest furiously after Maresca halts a potential counter-attack, blowing for a foul by Zalewski on Sucic in the attacking third.



35' Carlos Augusto keeps everyone onside for the 2-1

Atalanta’s goal to make it 1-2 stands too. Carlos Augusto keeps Zalewski onside as he runs onto a ball in behind. Zalewski cuts it back to Elmas, who miscues his attempted shot but commits no offence and scores.



32' The 2-0 stands

Inter’s goal to make it 2-0 also stands. Pio Esposito rises unmarked in the centre of the penalty area, with no Atalanta player impeded.



29' Barella escapes a yellow card

Barella challenges Ederson hard from behind after the Atalanta player shields the ball near the touchline in his defensive third. Maresca rushes towards Barella and threatens to show him a card, but gives him only a verbal warning.



20' Martinez protests

Josep Martinez protests after losing the ball as he comes out to the centre of the penalty area for a corner. The goalkeeper complains of contact, but it comes from a team-mate, not an Atalanta player.



16' Pio Esposito’s 1-0 stands

Pio Esposito’s goal stands despite the Atalanta defenders waving their arms in protest. Barella reacts first to Scalvini’s short clearance and shoots. The ball reaches Pio Esposito, who starts in an onside position and scores to make it 1-0.