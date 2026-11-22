Atalanta-Inter closes Sunday’s action in the 12th round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Results elsewhere have raised the stakes for both sides: Inter are fighting for the title, while hosts Atalanta are chasing a European place.
That puts considerable pressure on referee Maresca, whom refereeing chief Orsato has chosen to take charge, with Gariglio and Di Paolo assisting in the VAR room. Calciomercato will cover the match’s most contentious refereeing decisions live.
The full refereeing team
ATALANTA – INTER 8.45pm
MARESCA
ROSSI M. - MASTRODONATO
Fourth official: COLOMBO
VAR: GARIGLIO
Assistant VAR: DI PAOLO
All the incidents
42' Atalanta protest furiously
Atalanta protest furiously after Maresca halts a potential counter-attack, blowing for a foul by Zalewski on Sucic in the attacking third.
35' Carlos Augusto keeps everyone onside for the 2-1
Atalanta’s goal to make it 1-2 stands too. Carlos Augusto keeps Zalewski onside as he runs onto a ball in behind. Zalewski cuts it back to Elmas, who miscues his attempted shot but commits no offence and scores.
32' The 2-0 stands
Inter’s goal to make it 2-0 also stands. Pio Esposito rises unmarked in the centre of the penalty area, with no Atalanta player impeded.
29' Barella escapes a yellow card
Barella challenges Ederson hard from behind after the Atalanta player shields the ball near the touchline in his defensive third. Maresca rushes towards Barella and threatens to show him a card, but gives him only a verbal warning.
20' Martinez protests
Josep Martinez protests after losing the ball as he comes out to the centre of the penalty area for a corner. The goalkeeper complains of contact, but it comes from a team-mate, not an Atalanta player.
16' Pio Esposito’s 1-0 stands
Pio Esposito’s goal stands despite the Atalanta defenders waving their arms in protest. Barella reacts first to Scalvini’s short clearance and shoots. The ball reaches Pio Esposito, who starts in an onside position and scores to make it 1-0.