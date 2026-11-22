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Follow Atalanta-Inter LIVE, a match in the 12th round of Serie A

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Atalanta-Inter is the standout fixture of matchday 12 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. The teams meet at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo at 20.45, with the Serie A title race and the battle for a European place both in focus.

Atalanta under Maurizio Sarri returned to form before the break with a win over Monza, ending a difficult spell of just 5 points from eight matches. They now want to keep up their pursuit of the top 7. Cristian Chivu's Inter were emphatic in their last match, bouncing back from a derby defeat with a convincing home win over Como at San Siro in another direct clash. Roma and Lazio have both won, so Inter must respond on the pitch. Atalanta, meanwhile, sit 7 points off a European place.



ATALANTA-INTER 1-2

SCORERS: 16' Pio Esposito (I), 32' Pio Esposito (I), 35' Elmas (A)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



42' PROTESTS - Atalanta and Sarri protest furiously to Maresca after he stops a potential counter-attack, bringing play back to award a foul by Zalewski on Sucic in an aerial challenge in Atalanta's defensive third ( READ THE REFEREEING ANALYSIS HERE )



35' GOAL - Atalanta hit back. Zalewski receives the ball on the left inside the penalty area and cuts it back to Elmas, who miskicks his first-time left-footed effort. The ball stays with him, and the former Napoli player quickly adjusts to fire a powerful shot past a helpless Martinez.



34' INJURY - Inter must make their first substitution. Calhanoglu asks to come off after suffering a muscle injury, a problem with his thigh flexor.



32' GOAL - Dimarco takes the corner and picks out Pio Esposito again, unmarked in the middle of the area. He rises highest and heads in Inter's second.



32' CHANCE - Thuram finds space in the area and shoots first time with his right foot, but Sportiello saves. The goalkeeper then produces an even better stop to deny Pio Esposito, who has time to shoot from close range.



31' CHANCE - Krstovic breaks into the area from the left and hits a low shot that should not trouble Martinez, but the goalkeeper fumbles it on the ground. He recovers brilliantly, using his foot to take the ball away from De Ketelaere, who would have scored into an empty net.



16' GOAL - Inter attack down the right, but the Atalanta defence twice cuts out forward passes towards Thuram. The ball reaches Barella out wide, and Scalvini can only make a short clearance from his cross. Barella gets to the loose ball first and shoots. Another deflection sends it into the middle of the area, where an unmarked Pio Esposito reacts quickest to beat Sportiello.



11' CHANCE - Thuram controls a long ball on the right and backheels it into the path of the onrushing Dimarco. His cross finds Pio Esposito between Kolasinac and Scalvini, but the striker's header flies just wide of the far post.



7' Zalewski collects a misplaced headed clearance from Pio Esposito, cuts inside from the right and shoots. Martinez gets down to save the effort, which goes straight at him.



3' CHANCE - Mkhitaryan receives the ball in the penalty area and draws the Atalanta defence towards him before finding Calhanoglu on the edge of the area. His powerful right-footed shot beats the players in its path, but Kolasinac gets a foot to it at the last moment and turns it behind for a corner.



0' INJURY - Carnesecchi has a knee problem during the warm-up. The goalkeeper was listed as a starter but has to withdraw. Sportiello plays instead.



0' Kick-off is at 20.45 at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo



ALL THE INFO, STATISTICS, FACTS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE



ATALANTA-INTER: MATCH DETAILS



Atalanta-Inter 1-2



Scorers: 16' Pio Esposito (I) 32' Pio Esposito (I), 35' Elmas (A)



ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta; Kessie, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic.



Substitutes: Sonzogni, Sulemana, Pasalic, Scamacca, Samardzic, Rowe, Raspadori, Kristensen, Obric, Idele, Bernasconi, Gaetano.



Manager: Sarri



INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Pavard, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Pio Esposito.



Substitutes: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Stones, Sucic, Lautaro Martinez, Luis Henrique, Diouf, Jones, Akanji, Bisseck, Lavelli.



Manager: Chivu



Referee: Maresca



Booked: -



Sent off: -