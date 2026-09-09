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Abobakr El Mokadem

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"At least he isn't a hypocrite": Regragui strongly defends Mbappe after the Ballon d'Or controversy

Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Morocco vs Gabon
Morocco
Gabon
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
W. Regragui
K. Mbappe
Spain
Morocco
Gabon
France

Kylian believes he is the most deserving of the award

Walid Regragui, the former head coach of the Morocco national team, has waded into the ongoing debate surrounding the Ballon d'Or, particularly after comments made by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé declared a few days ago that he deserves to win the award this year, having produced a historic season. The claim sparked considerable controversy. 

The Frenchman made no secret of his ambition to land the individual prize, and his words set off a wide-ranging debate. Now a sports analyst on Canal+ following his spell coaching Morocco, Regragui was invited to weigh in on the CFC programme, and he defended the forward with full conviction.

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 "Should he be a hypocrite like some players and say: 'No, I don't think I deserve it, but I want it'?" Walid asked. "At least he is honest. He has confidence in himself. After that, whether he deserves it or not..."

For the Moroccan coach, the race looks wide open. "This year, it will be extremely difficult to predict the winner," he explained. "And since everyone is saying: this is the year I can win, everyone will strive hard to snatch the award, but it is between Mbappé, Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Dembélé, Olise, Fabián Ruiz, and any other player."

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