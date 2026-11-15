Portugal's Ruben Amorim, the manager of Milan, is looking to make a change at full-back, after settling on a reliance on a four-defender system, and has begun considering bringing back one of his former players, Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui, the Manchester United player, during the upcoming winter transfer window.
According to the Italian network "Calciomercato", the switch to a back four marked the first tactical turning point of Amorim's spell at Milan. The move has handed them a clear technical identity, particularly in the league.
That change in style brought a shift in the club's transfer priorities. The Portuguese coach needs a specialist full-back comfortable on both the right and left flanks, and that puts Mazraoui firmly among the options on the table.
Amorim rates the Morocco international highly, having worked with him during his earlier spell at Manchester United. The player has barely featured there amid the difficult season the Red Devils are enduring.
Five Premier League appearances, two in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup tell the story. Those figures are a long way short of the best periods of Mazraoui's career with the English side.
His versatility hands Amorim plenty of options at the back. He can slot in at right-back or left-back in a back four, and fill in at centre-back when needed.
The bond between the Portuguese coach and the Moroccan remains strong. So much so that the two sides held talks last summer over a possible move to Milan.
Those discussions could reopen in the coming days. Born in 1997, Mazraoui tops Milan's list of preferred targets should they decide to sign a new full-back.
Ecuador's Pervis Estupiñán, meanwhile, may be the man to make way. His relationship with everyone inside the club has reached a dead end, and the tension has dragged on for a long time.
The final call rests with Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino, recently appointed Manchester United manager in place of Michael Carrick. He will be asked for his verdict on Mazraoui's future.
Milan are waiting on the new coach's stance. They are hoping for the green light to push ahead and sign the Moroccan defender in the winter window.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm