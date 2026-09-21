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Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Astonishing figures: Raphinha and Yamal the best duo in the top five leagues

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona
Elversberg vs Bayern Munich
Elversberg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Raphinha
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
J. Bellingham
H. Kane
Spain
Germany
Brazil
France
England

Surpassing Mbappé, Bellingham, Olise and Kane

A press report on Monday praised the performances of Barcelona's duo, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, this season.

Flick hasn't just unearthed Raphinha as a forward with an insatiable appetite for goals. He also boasts Lamine Yamal, who is enjoying a remarkable start with a record tally.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said: "Barcelona's duo are, without doubt, the most productive in the major European leagues."

Between them the pair have 19 goals and 7 assists in the Spanish league, a tally that dwarfs that of the Real Madrid duo. Mbappé (7 goals and two assists) and Bellingham (3 goals and 3 assists) have managed 10 goals and 5 assists. Third place goes to the Rayo Vallecano duo, Camello (7 goals and one assist) and Álvaro García (two goals and two assists), with 9 goals and 3 assists.

 Fourth are the Manchester City duo, on 8 goals and two assists thanks to Haaland (5 goals and 0 assists) and Rayan Cherki (3 goals and two assists).

Bayern Munich have Olise (4 goals and two assists) and Kane (3 goals and 0 assists).

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

 Across all competitions, the German side's duo have scored 14 goals and provided 5 assists, having already featured in 4 of them.

 Combine Raphinha and Lamine's goals in the Spanish league and the Champions League and the total stands at 22 goals and 9 assists.

Look closer and the picture sharpens. Both players, whether as scorers or providers or in both roles, have contributed to 27 of Barcelona's 36 goals: 24 of 31 in the Spanish league and 4 of 5 in the Champions League.

An astonishing figure. In the Racing match alone, they had a hand in 6 of the 7 goals.

In four of those 27 goals, one of them supplied the assist and the other finished it off.

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