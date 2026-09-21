A press report on Monday praised the performances of Barcelona's duo, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, this season.

Flick hasn't just unearthed Raphinha as a forward with an insatiable appetite for goals. He also boasts Lamine Yamal, who is enjoying a remarkable start with a record tally.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said: "Barcelona's duo are, without doubt, the most productive in the major European leagues."

Between them the pair have 19 goals and 7 assists in the Spanish league, a tally that dwarfs that of the Real Madrid duo. Mbappé (7 goals and two assists) and Bellingham (3 goals and 3 assists) have managed 10 goals and 5 assists. Third place goes to the Rayo Vallecano duo, Camello (7 goals and one assist) and Álvaro García (two goals and two assists), with 9 goals and 3 assists.

Fourth are the Manchester City duo, on 8 goals and two assists thanks to Haaland (5 goals and 0 assists) and Rayan Cherki (3 goals and two assists).

Bayern Munich have Olise (4 goals and two assists) and Kane (3 goals and 0 assists).

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Across all competitions, the German side's duo have scored 14 goals and provided 5 assists, having already featured in 4 of them.

Combine Raphinha and Lamine's goals in the Spanish league and the Champions League and the total stands at 22 goals and 9 assists.

Look closer and the picture sharpens. Both players, whether as scorers or providers or in both roles, have contributed to 27 of Barcelona's 36 goals: 24 of 31 in the Spanish league and 4 of 5 in the Champions League.

An astonishing figure. In the Racing match alone, they had a hand in 6 of the 7 goals.

In four of those 27 goals, one of them supplied the assist and the other finished it off.