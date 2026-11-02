Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has surprised Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal with bold comments about the Ballon d'Or, ahead of the two sides' Champions League clash at the Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Sport newspaper, Torres said: "Harry Kane's numbers were good, but I would have liked a Spanish player to win the Ballon d'Or."

He continued: "I think Yamal deserved it. And if it doesn't happen this year, it will happen shortly after, because Lamine is very close to winning it. He will certainly maintain his level and develop it."

On facing the teenager, he added: "It will be a pleasure for me to play against Yamal, and to take on marking him in certain situations. He always surprises you, and you can't predict what he will do, and on many occasions it's not enough to have just one player marking him."

Next matches BAR Champions League 15:00 AVL

Did Barcelona get it right by signing Rodri? "Yes, definitely," Torres said. "Not only because of having a player like him in the team, but also because of depriving Real Madrid of getting him."

The Villa man then shared a story about his compatriot. "I'll tell you a funny story, as we haven't played against each other until now, for one reason or another. We've spoken over the past few days, and we look forward to greeting each other, but after the match, during it there won't be any friendship."

He stressed: "Rodri is a humble player, and football hasn't changed him. He was studying at university and living in university accommodation. One of the funny stories is that when he was getting ready to leave and move to Atletico Madrid, he went back to visit one of his university friends, and instead of booking the best hotel, he settled for sleeping on a mattress inside his university colleague's room, and spent the night with him in the accommodation."

Praise followed for Rodri's game. "Rodri controls the midfield area with complete mastery, and gives a lot to the team on both the defensive and attacking levels, and he is also the best player in the world in his position."

On the awaited clash with Barcelona, he commented: "We don't feel any fear, but we have respect for the opponent. We know the match will be very difficult, but nothing is impossible. We will try to compete using the weapons we have."

Which player does Barcelona need to be wary of? Torres had an answer: "This year we have players with great ability to advance directly towards goal, such as Mbai, Alison and Nicolas Jackson himself."

What does Barcelona lack to win the Champions League title? "I think what has affected them over the past years is being forced to play some knockout rounds while suffering a numerical disadvantage," he said. "They have been very close to reaching the final, and they have a good squad to win the tournament."

Does he feel relieved by the absence of his friend Eric Garcia? "It's unfortunate, as I wanted to play against him. I'm very happy for him, because he made a great effort to reach the position he now occupies."