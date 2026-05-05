How to get last-minute Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest tickets: Europa League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham on Thursday, May 7, in what promises to be a high-stakes European encounter as the two sides clash in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg.

Aston Villa currently sit 2nd in the Premier League while Nottingham Forest are 13th, with both clubs shifting their focus to the continent as they aim to secure a place in a major European final.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Europa League kick-off?

Europa League - Final Stage Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Europa League tickets?

Apart from the Final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League games directly through UEFA itself.

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Champions League tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, for a way to secure last-minute seats.

How much do Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Europa League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

For example, a semi-final featuring Real Madrid or Arsenal would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Limassol, watching Pafos.

Clubs will typically set ticket prices at the start of a season for the league stage. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices.

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Europa League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Form

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Standings

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players





What to expect from Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest arrive at Villa Park holding a slender but vital advantage after a disciplined 1-0 victory in the first leg at the City Ground on April 30.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side has found a second wind in the final weeks of the season, bolstered by a massive 3-1 away win against Chelsea on May 4, proving they have the counter-attacking quality to hurt the league's elite.

For Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, the task is clear: overturn the deficit to reach their first major European final in over four decades. Villa have been a force at home throughout the campaign, having famously beaten Forest 3-1 at Villa Park on January 3 in the Premier League.

However, a recent 1-0 league defeat to Fulham on April 25 suggested some fatigue might be creeping into the squad.