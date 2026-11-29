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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why Declan Rice is missing from the Premier League clash with Manchester City, giving details of the injury the England midfielder suffered and when he is expected to return.

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Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening to close out the 12th round of the Premier League.

Arsenal sit top of the table on 28 points. Third-placed City trail by six.

Speaking to Sky Sports before kick-off, Arteta revealed that Rice hadn't recovered in time to face City, despite pushing hard to make it back.

Asked about the midfielder's absence, the Arsenal boss told the BBC: "He had a big impact against Dortmund and he did everything he could, but unfortunately the City game came too early and he is not ready."

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He added: "The injury was more like a bruise on the thigh and he couldn't move his quadriceps muscle. It's only a matter of days before he is back."

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That's welcome news for Arsenal fans . Rice's absence won't last long: he needs only a few days to regain full fitness, so he could be back in action soon.

Mikel Merino starts in Rice's place, and Arteta explained the call, saying the Spanish midfielder brings different qualities that could give his side extra options.

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The Arsenal manager said: "We have faced these problems in the past. Mikel has completely different qualities. He is an intelligent player and a real threat in the opposition box."

There was better news on David Raya. The goalkeeper missed the Dortmund game through injury but has recovered earlier than expected, and Arteta was delighted to have him back.

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Arteta said: "It's unbelievable. The MRI scan showed very positive results and they weren't what we expected."

He added: "In the last few days he was doing everything he could and insisting that he was fully fit. We only had a few days, and it was about getting rid of the inflammation and the pain. They have made a huge effort to get him back on the pitch."

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Looking ahead to City, Arteta stressed how much home games against the big rivals matter. His players, he insisted, go in aiming to win and to prove they can come out on top.

Arteta concluded: "Home games against the big teams and our rivals are very important. It's a very special game for all of us. We are determined to prove that we are the best and to win the game."