Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gunners dropped points against one relegation-threatened side last week and will hope to avoid the same fate against another this weekend

Having let a two-goal lead slip last weekend, Arsenal will look to translate their fine European form into domestic success when they face newly-promoted in the Premier League on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side let snatch a point off them previously, and are sure to be wary of the Villans managing a similar trick.

Dean Smith saw his team play out a goalless encounter with West Ham previously, but he will know that a shock win against the Gunners will go a long way towards strengthening their claim to avoid a relegation dogfight.

Game Arsenal vs Aston Villa Date Sunday, September 22 Time 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on NBC Sports Gold. It is however not available to stream.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Gold N/A

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast on television. It will however be available to stream through Aston Villa's official channel, AVTV.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A AVTV

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Sokratis, Chambers, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Mustafi Midfielders Ceballos, Torreira, Ozil, Guendouzi, Willock, Xhaka, Smith Rowe Forwards Aubameyang, Pepe, Nelson, Martinelli

Alexandre Lacazette remains the only major absentee for Unai Emery, with a return not on the cards until October.

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney could be in line to feature but the pair are still struggling for match fitness.

Potenial Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ceballos; Ozil; Pepe, Aubameyang..

Position Aston Villa squad Goalkeepers Heaton, Steer Defenders Taylor, Konsa, Targett, Engels, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Lansbury, Grealish, Hourihane, El Ghazi, Jota, Nakamba Forwards Wesley, Davis, Trezeguet

Dean Smith is without James Chester and Jonathan Kodjia, while Matt Targett is a potential doubt with a thigh problem.

Trezeguet, however, should be back in attack following his return from suspension for a red card against .

Potential Aston Villa starting XI: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor; Grealish, Nakamba, McGinn; Jota, Wesley, Trezeguet.

Arsenal start as favourites at 2/5 with bet365 . Villa are available at 6/1, while the draw can be backed at 4/1.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Having notched up consecutive domestic draws to set some alarm bells ringing, Arsenal will be determined to pick up a first Premier League win in over a month when they welcome Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Gunners have not claimed maximum points since a 2-1 victory over Burnley on August 17 , though they did triumph in the Europa League on Thursday against .

One face yet to show his promise is international Nicolas Pepe, whose record signing has so far delivered minimum returns for the club.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Emery assured reporters that they expect more to come from the French-born star , stating that he needs to change faster to meet the demands of the game at the Emirates Stadium.

"He needs more adaptation," the Spaniard stated . "He is playing good but progressively we know there is going to be more performance in him to help us and I want to do now quickly the last step in the adaptation for us, for example, against Aston Villa.

'We are working with him first for that adaptation.

As for Villa, they will be looking for a second win of the season, or at the very least a third clean sheet in their last four games.

Dean Smith's side have shown plenty of promise to suggest they could re-establish themselves as regulars at the top table of English football.

New signing Marvelous Nakamba was one of the influx of fresh faces brought in with the aim of preserving their top flight status and, following his Premier League debut against West Ham, says that he feels the team can only improve from here on in.

"It's been a case of so far, so good. It’s been fantastic," the Zimbabwean told the club's official site. “Everyone is helping me to settle, I’m pushing myself as well. My team-mates have done everything to make me feel good, too.

“There is always room for improvement and it can get better. But I feel good, I’ve had the experience of my debut. Given the opportunity, I will tell myself to give everything every time, in football there are no limits, There is always room for improvement."