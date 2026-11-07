Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-HULLAFP
Siep Engelen
Translated by

Arsenal struggle against Hull City but avoid dropping points late on

Match
Match report
Arsenal vs Hull City
Arsenal
Hull City
Premier League
M. Oedegaard

At home, Arsenal had to wait until the closing stages to break down Hull City. Martin Ødegaard's goal gave the league leaders a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win on Saturday. 

Warned beforehand about Hull's stubborn style of play, Mikel Arteta's side still struggled to deal with it. Neither team could get going, with little threat at either end. 

Arsenal had a slight edge but lacked sharpness in the final third, particularly Kai Havertz. Just before half-time, the German hoped VAR might intervene after he was clearly held in the penalty area. Havertz was offside at the time, though, so there was no penalty. 

After the interval, Arsenal still couldn't find a breakthrough. Hull turned it into a physical battle, keeping the match in the balance at the Emirates Stadium. With 15 minutes remaining, Arsenal finally broke the deadlock. 

Konstantinos Tzolakis made a fine save from a Noni Madueke shot, but Ødegaard struck on the rebound to make it 1-0. The Norwegian had a touch of luck as his effort deflected off a Hull defender. 

Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

HUL

HUL

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

BHA

BHA

Refusing to accept defeat, Hull pushed forward late on. The visitors left more and more space for Arsenal to exploit, and Madueke came closest to putting the game to bed after a fine backheel from Mikel Merino. The former PSV player squandered the chance. 

Arsenal faced no serious trouble after that and took another three points. They head into the international break as league leaders and in good spirits.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google