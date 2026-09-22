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Sunderland v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
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Arsenal reward Arteta with an exceptional contract

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal
SSC Napoli
Arsenal
Champions League
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
M. Arteta
Italy
England
Spain

Record salary and a long-term contract

Mikel Arteta is staying at Arsenal. The Spanish manager has struck a new deal with the club's board to extend his contract, confirming both parties' commitment to the project they began years ago.

His current deal expires at the end of the season. Talks over a renewal have rumbled on for months, and they have now edged towards a resolution.

Earlier this month, "BBC Sport" revealed that an agreement was imminent, and the latest word is that the two sides have indeed reached a final agreement over the new contract.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Nobody has settled the length of the contract officially. Yet the agreement is expected to keep Arteta at Arsenal for no less than ten years since he took charge in December 2019.

He will also pocket a significant pay rise under the new terms, up from his current £10 million per year, alongside a further £5 million in incentives and bonuses.

Arteta had reassured Arsenal's fans about his future last week, saying: "There is no need for them to worry about any of these matters, because I want to stay here. I am extremely happy and feel very grateful to work with the people I work with".

The signs point one way. Arteta looks set to lead Arsenal for years to come, with the official announcement of his new contract drawing near.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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