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Arsenal dropped points in the race for the English league title. The London leaders started strongly against Newcastle United but were fortunate to leave St. James' Park with a 2-2 draw.

Noni Madueke hit the post after six minutes as the visitors made a sharp start. Arsenal grew stronger, but Bruno Guimarães, booed because of his Newcastle past, shot just wide.

Arsenal broke through after 33 minutes. Kai Havertz slipped a clever ball through for Eberechi Eze to score from close range. Madueke had two chances to make it 0-2 late in the one-sided first half but missed both.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle made three changes at half-time. Anthony Elanga came on, while Sean Steur was among those who stayed in the dressing room for the home side.

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The Magpies fought back after the break and wiped out the deficit. Martin Ødegaard carelessly lost the ball, and moments later Harvey Barnes fired the equaliser past a helpless David Raya.

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Newcastle sensed an opportunity. After a scramble in the penalty area, the scoreboard showed 2-1 as Malick Thiaw tapped in from close range, sending St. James' Park into raptures. VAR checked the goal, however, and ruled it out.

Arsenal then lost goalkeeper David Raya to injury. Frustrated on the touchline, Mikel Arteta brought on Christos Tzolis and Myles Lewis-Skelly in place of Bruno and Eze.

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Arsenal appeared to recover when Madueke made it 2-2 after a swift counter-attack. The leaders pressed late on but could not find a winner.

The reigning champions sit six points ahead of Manchester City, who drew 1-1 with Fulham. Arsenal host Enzo Maresca's side next week.