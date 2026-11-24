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Arsenal drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday. It was the English giants' second draw in the competition, alongside three wins.

Mikel Arteta gave Viktor Gyökeres another chance, and the striker repaid his faith after just 10 minutes. The Swede collected a pass from Noni Madueke before firing a powerful shot into the roof of Dortmund's net.

Arsenal kept pressing, but Gregor Kobel saved a fierce effort from Christos Tzolis. A Dortmund defender then cleared Madueke's shot off the line on the rebound.

The hosts dominated the first half, with Declan Rice firing just over. Dortmund struggled in north London and were desperate for the half-time whistle.

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The visitors came out strongly after the break and drew level after 55 minutes. Maximilian Beier finished a good move by finding the bottom-right corner, to the delight of the fans who had travelled from Germany.

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Arsenal looked to regain the lead quickly, but Kobel stopped Piero Hincapié in a promising position. Dortmund played boldly after the break and even went 2-1 up through Jobe Bellingham. The German side's second goal was ruled out for offside.

The closing stages remained tense at the Emirates Stadium. Gyökeres headed wide in the 75th minute. Mikel Merino replaced him shortly before the end.

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Neither side found a winner in the final minutes in cold London. Arsenal had dropped points again, three days after their 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League.