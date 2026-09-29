Arsenal and adidas SPZL drop limited-edition terrace collection for AW26

adidas SPZL F.C. has officially turned its lens toward North London, joining forces with Arsenal F.C. for a debut Autumn/Winter 2026 capsule collection that bridges the rich heritage of football subculture with modern lifestyle design.

Curated under the expert eye of brand curator Gary Aspden, the line continues to build on the aesthetic established when SPZL F.C. first launched in 2024, seamlessly merging the energy of matchday culture with refined everyday wearability.

To celebrate the drop, adidas released an elevated campaign inspired by matchdays at Emirates Stadium and the distinctive subcultures that surround the club. Bringing the vision to life is an impressive lineup of footballing talent across generations, fronted by iconic 'Invincibles' captain and World Cup winner Patrick Vieira alongside current men's team captain Martin Ødegaard and women's star Chloe Kelly.

adidas

Together, the trio captures the powerful connection between style, football, and the community that powers the game. The FW26 collection itself focuses on heritage-informed executions of classic sportswear silhouettes, headlined by the new Arsenal SPZL F.C. ZX7300 footprint.

The apparel lineup is anchored by a striking midnight-blue short-sleeve jersey featuring vibrant yellow Three Stripes and bespoke white SPZL graphic detailing, paired with a long-sleeve polo, a full-zip track top, and matching track pants designed for a clean, terrace-ready look.

adidas

Shop: Arsenal x adidas SPZL collection

The limited-edition adidas SPZL F.C. x Arsenal collection is available to buy now from adidas and Arsenal Direct.



