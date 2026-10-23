According to journalist Victor Navarro of Cadena COPE, who is particularly well informed about FC Barcelona, Yamal will travel to Monday evening's awards ceremony in London with his closest circle on a private jet. The Catalans' official delegation will arrive on another private plane.

Plans for a celebration are reportedly already in place if Yamal is named world footballer of the year. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior made similar plans in 2024, organising a celebration for 20 invited guests ahead of the awards ceremony and reportedly promising each of his teammates at the club a Rolex.

On the day of the gala, the Brazilian had already chartered a private jet for his entourage and arranged an exclusive designer outfit and hotel rooms. His kit supplier Nike had also prepared a gold-themed campaign and special football boots.

Rodri was voted world footballer of the year instead, dashing the controversial Brazilian's dream. Frustrated by the news, Vinicius and the entire Real Madrid delegation stayed away from the awards ceremony at the time. The snub drew sharp criticism internationally.

Kane, Yamal, Mbappe: Who will win the Ballon d'Or?

Among Monday's three leading favourites for the legendary golden ball awarded annually by France Football is Lamine Yamal. His main rivals are Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

Yamal has the world title with Spain, the double with Barca in 2026 and an incredible record for Barca last season despite some injury problems (43 appearances, 24 goals, 18 assists). He also made a breathtaking start to the season up to the end of September (voting closed on 28 September).

At just 27, Mbappe became the World Cup's record goalscorer during the summer tournament. He scored 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid last season, but was unable to win a single title.

Kane, the 33-year-old star striker of the German record champions, is in the form of his life, excelling as a finisher and at times as a deep-lying playmaker. In the 2025/26 season, he scored 61 goals in 51 competitive appearances for Bayern Munich and set up seven more. He won the domestic double with Bayern, but a major international title eluded him. He finished third at the World Cup with the Three Lions, while PSG knocked Bayern out in the Champions League semi-finals.

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