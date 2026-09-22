Iraq enter the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" with high ambitions and a much-changed squad. They want a strong start against Oman in the opening round, in a tournament where there is no room to drop points from the off.

Australian head coach Graham Arnold stressed the importance of the clash with Oman at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. His players are ready to compete, he insisted, despite the changes the team has undergone in recent times.

Arnold said during the pre-match press conference: "We have a mix of experienced and young players, and this gives us an extra dimension to produce big performances. The players are ready, and we have made a number of changes to the technical staff and the players."

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He added: "We have new players, and this is the first time we have played in this tournament in years. We are focused on the future, and we have the skills and abilities that help us compete and win the title, especially as the tournament holds great importance for Iraqi football."

The Australian conceded that preparation time had been short. "We had only two days to prepare in Jeddah, and it is important that we work on physical fitness and prepare well for the clash," he said. "The players are capable of delivering a good performance, not only against Oman, but throughout the tournament as a whole."

The Iraqi fans are our weapon

Ayman Hussein, the Iraq striker, echoed the point about supporter backing throughout the tournament and confirmed the players are ready to play.

Hussein told the press conference: "We welcome you and thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this hosting, and we also congratulate them on the occasion of the National Day. The Iraqi fans will support us strongly in Jeddah, where they are in their second country, and we expect great support from them."

He added: "The team is fully ready, we have made a number of changes, and there are players who will play their first international matches. We will face a respectable team, and we aim to deliver a match worthy of the Iraqi national team."

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Iraq sit in Group A alongside Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman, with the four sides fighting for the two semi-final spots.

Tournament rules send the top two from each group through. The Group A winners meet the Group B runners-up, while the Group B winners face the Group A runners-up.

Both winners advance to the final on 6 October 2026, which decides the champion of the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.