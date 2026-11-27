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Former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has told ESPN he is full of praise for Anis Hadj Moussa. The Algerian winger's form has not surprised him.

Slot played a key role in signing Hadj Moussa in the summer of 2025. He had to convince the scouts and then technical director Dennis te Kloese to bring him in.

"For the scouts, it was a no-go," Slot said. "I could understand their reasons, because he was hugely vulnerable without the ball. He didn't transition well."

"I saw what the scouts saw too, but you have to be able to look past it a little," he continued. "Fortunately, my opinion carried some weight at Feyenoord."

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"Luckily, we were first at the time, because we later heard that Ajax were also interested in Hadj Moussa," said the coach, who is now without a club.

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Slot spotted Hadj Moussa's qualities a year and a half ago, but one thing still surprises him. "I'm not surprised he's become a sensation, but I am surprised that he can make the difference for 90 minutes twice a week in the Eredivisie and Champions League."

Slot left that same summer, shortly after Hadj Moussa arrived in Rotterdam. The Algerian never played a match under the successful coach.

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This season, Hadj Moussa has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Next Sunday, Hadj Moussa and Feyenoord face arch-rivals Ajax. De Klassieker kicks off at 2.30pm at De Kuip.