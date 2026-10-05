Argentina vs Benin International Friendly preview: Everything you need to know

Argentina vs Benin: Match details

Friendlies - Game Week 1 6 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Argentina and Benin will kick-off on 7 October 2026 at 01:00 SAST (October 6, 2026 at 16:00 ART / 20:00 BST / 15:00 EST).

2026 World Cup Finalists host the Cheetahs

Argentina return to the Estadio Mâs Monumental to host West African side Benin in an autumn international exhibition. Fresh off reaching the 2026 World Cup final in North America and continuing their tactical refinements following a strong international window, Lionel Scaloni's squad aim to give home supporters another dominant performance. For Gernot Rohr's Benin, traveling to South America to face one of international football's elite powerhouses presents an invaluable test of discipline and defensive resilience.

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La Albiceleste's October masterclass: Seven goals cap perfect start

Argentina enter Wednesday morning overflowing with confidence after putting together back-to-back dominant performances. Following a 4–0 win over Bolivia on October 1, Scaloni's side produced a stunning 7–0 victory over Burkina Faso on October 4. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring before young talents Gianluca Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono, and Giuliano Simeone all found the net. Displaying relentless attacking rotation and pressing, the hosts carry overwhelming momentum into Wednesday's fixture.

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The Cheetahs' resilient form: AFCON qualifying triumph

Benin travel to Argentina encouraged by a crucial 2–1 home victory over Mauritania in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifying fixture on September 29. Gernot Rohr's side showed strong structure and clinical finishing to claim all three points. Facing world-class opposition away from home will require maximum concentration from key leaders Marcel Dandjinou, Steve Mounié, and Jodel Dossou as Benin look to restrict central spaces and threaten on set pieces.

Estadio Mâs monumental showdown

Argentina's creative engine - driven by Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and young playmaker Franco Mastantuono - will seek to control possession and isolate Benin's full-backs. Meanwhile, Benin will deploy a disciplined low-to-mid block to absorb pressure, relying on rapid wing breaks through Andreas Hountondji to catch Argentina's high defensive line. With local fans eager to celebrate their stars, Wednesday's clash promises an exciting showcase in Buenos Aires.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Argentina ahead of the Benin friendly. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Benin's squad details, including any injury or suspension concerns, have not been confirmed at this stage. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Argentina arrive in outstanding form, having won four of their last five matches and lost one. Their most recent outing produced a 7-0 demolition of Burkina Faso, and they also beat Bolivia 4-0 in their previous friendly. Across those two friendlies alone they scored 11 goals without reply. Their sole defeat in this run came against Spain at the World Cup, a 1-0 loss, though they also beat England 2-1 and Switzerland 3-1 during that tournament stretch.

Benin have a more mixed recent record, winning two, drawing two, and losing one of their last five. They beat Mauritania 2-1 in their most recent outing and drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations qualification. Their heaviest result in this run was a 5-1 loss to Togo in a friendly earlier in the year.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Argentina and Benin is available from recent meetings. This fixture therefore has limited historical context to draw upon ahead of kick-off.