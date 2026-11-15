Argentina and Portugal refuse life without Messi and Ronaldo

Argentina and Portugal have begun the post-Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era in a similar fashion, with both sides losing their first match following the international retirements of the two captains, in a scene that highlights the scale of the challenge awaiting the two giants.
Argentina fell at home to Uruguay 2-1 in a friendly at the "La Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday, while Portugal were thrashed 4-1 by visitors Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.
It was Argentina's first outing since Messi retired from international football, and it ended in defeat. Uruguay broke the deadlock through a Leonardo Balerdi own goal in the 48th minute, Maximiliano Araujo doubled the lead five minutes later, and Julian Alvarez pulled one back for the hosts in the 73rd.
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The man who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022 was nowhere to be seen. Messi closed his international career on 208 caps and 126 goals, his country's all-time top scorer and its most-capped player.
His absence was felt beyond the pitch too. "La Bombonera" failed to draw the crowd Argentina matches usually command.
Coach Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, chose not to hand the number 10 shirt to anyone, preferring to keep the number tied to Messi unworn for now.
Scaloni had signed a new deal with the Argentine Football Association running until 2030, a reward for steering the side to the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America crowns in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.
Portugal fared no better. They slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Denmark in their first match since Ronaldo announced his retirement from the national team on 5 November.
Before kick-off, the former captain took centre stage. Portugal's players wore shirts bearing his name and number 7 during the entrance ceremony and the anthem, and fans raised banners saluting his career. The tribute soon curdled into a miserable night.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty before the break, then Rasmus Hojlund struck twice in the 50th and 57th minutes.
Joachim Andersen made it four for the visitors in the 75th minute, with Bernardo Silva grabbing a consolation in stoppage time.
Ronaldo bows out after 234 international caps and 146 goals, the world record holder for appearances and goals at national team level. He led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.
Defeat or not, Portugal still top their Nations League group on 12 points, three clear of Denmark. They had already booked their place in the quarter-finals before the match.
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Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.