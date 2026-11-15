Argentina and Portugal refuse life without Messi and Ronaldo

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Argentina and Portugal have begun the post-Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era in a similar fashion, with both sides losing their first match following the international retirements of the two captains, in a scene that highlights the scale of the challenge awaiting the two giants.

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Argentina fell at home to Uruguay 2-1 in a friendly at the "La Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday, while Portugal were thrashed 4-1 by visitors Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

It was Argentina's first outing since Messi retired from international football, and it ended in defeat. Uruguay broke the deadlock through a Leonardo Balerdi own goal in the 48th minute, Maximiliano Araujo doubled the lead five minutes later, and Julian Alvarez pulled one back for the hosts in the 73rd.

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The man who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022 was nowhere to be seen. Messi closed his international career on 208 caps and 126 goals, his country's all-time top scorer and its most-capped player.

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His absence was felt beyond the pitch too. "La Bombonera" failed to draw the crowd Argentina matches usually command.

Coach Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, chose not to hand the number 10 shirt to anyone, preferring to keep the number tied to Messi unworn for now.

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Scaloni had signed a new deal with the Argentine Football Association running until 2030, a reward for steering the side to the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America crowns in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.

Portugal fared no better. They slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Denmark in their first match since Ronaldo announced his retirement from the national team on 5 November.

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Before kick-off, the former captain took centre stage. Portugal's players wore shirts bearing his name and number 7 during the entrance ceremony and the anthem, and fans raised banners saluting his career. The tribute soon curdled into a miserable night.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty before the break, then Rasmus Hojlund struck twice in the 50th and 57th minutes.

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Joachim Andersen made it four for the visitors in the 75th minute, with Bernardo Silva grabbing a consolation in stoppage time.

Ronaldo bows out after 234 international caps and 146 goals, the world record holder for appearances and goals at national team level. He led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

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Defeat or not, Portugal still top their Nations League group on 12 points, three clear of Denmark. They had already booked their place in the quarter-finals before the match.