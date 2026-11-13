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Self-criticism, ambition and a refusal to be satisfied with oneself: three indispensable pillars in football, that sport which does not remember the past and places you before a new test every day. And it seems Ronald Araujo, the Liverpool defender, keeps these principles firmly in mind.

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Araujo won the affection of Liverpool's fans after joining the club on loan from Barcelona, thanks to his outstanding defensive displays, his strong personality and gestures such as placing his hand on the Liverpool crest. Yet he wants more.

The newspaper Sport published remarks made by Ronald Araujo during an interview with the English club's official media, in which he confirmed that he is not satisfied with his level at Liverpool.

The Uruguayan reflected on his first months on Merseyside and insisted he has plenty of room to develop. "It has been a wonderful experience, but I also came here ready for this challenge," he said.

"I know that a lot still awaits me," he added. "On a personal level, I am not satisfied with my level, and I cannot remain stuck at this stage. We have to keep working."

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"This is one of the traits of my personality," he continued. "Keeping working, continuing to give my best, and continuing to learn, these are the principles I hold to."

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So the verdict on himself is harsh, despite the way he has won over Anfield. Araujo knows he can improve.

On the footballing side, he has landed in an environment that plays to his strengths. The style relies on physical power and direct play, with fewer decisions and more one-on-one duels.

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Playing mainly at right-back, a position that is not unfamiliar to him, Araujo gives coach Andoni Iraola exactly what he needs.

English football lets him exploit his drive and superior physical strength, free from the constraints of a game built on positioning and possession.

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For a player who relishes defensive duties, he delivers remarkable levels match after match. He has also shown a well-known side of his game: goalscoring. He has netted twice so far, both in the Champions League, against LASK and Villarreal.

Going forward, Araujo chips in too. He provided the pass before the decisive pass for Florian Wirtz's goal against Crystal Palace.

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The Barcelona loanee puts collective goals at the top of his priorities, ahead of any individual honour or recognition.

After winning the Standard Chartered award for best player in October, Araujo explained that individual prizes come second for him. "My hunger and ambition lie in winning titles," he said.

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He concluded: "We have a great team, and given Liverpool's standing and the size of this club, it must compete for every title this season."