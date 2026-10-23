The 75-year-old slammed UEFA's Champions League format: "It is ridiculous that UEFA has come up with a competition format like this. These days, any Tom, Dick or Harry can take part. UEFA only thinks about making money. It is a corrupt world."

Since the 2024/25 season, the Champions League has featured 36 clubs rather than 32. A single league phase has replaced the traditional group stage, with teams competing to reach the knockout rounds.

The former Bayern Munich coach is particularly concerned by what he sees as a growing gap in quality between the teams. "It is called the Champions League, isn't it? The best teams should be playing in it. Then there would be smaller differences in performance and therefore fewer goals, but the matches would be at a higher level and you would see much better football," van Gaal said.

To raise the standard again, the Dutchman proposed another restructuring that would group teams by playing strength: "Just like in ice hockey. There is an A class, a B class and so on. Of course, there are also the Europa League and the Conference League, but UEFA hides behind them."

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How many matches must teams play in the Champions League league phase?

Van Gaal also criticised the demands placed on professional players. Since the league phase expanded, teams have played eight matches in it instead of the previous six. There is also a preliminary play-off round to qualify for the round of 16.

"There are also far too many matches, which is partly down to the new, larger group stage in the Champions League. As a result, there are more injuries too," van Gaal explained.

For the former Netherlands coach, UEFA should focus on quality rather than quantity: "That would produce matches at a higher level that are more exciting. And there would be fewer injuries. I told UEFA that 20 years ago, but they do not listen to me."