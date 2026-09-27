Germany prepare to face their Greek visitors this evening, Sunday, in the second round of Group Two matches in League A of the UEFA Nations League, at the WWK Arena in the German city of Augsburg.

Jürgen Klopp is expected to shuffle his pack after that 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the first round last Thursday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Several changes to the starting line-up are on the cards.

Read also

Bayern Munich compete with Barcelona for the World Cup champion

How long will Mbappé and Konaté be absent from Real Madrid?

According to the German newspaper Bild, Die Mannschaft are expected to enter the match with the following line-up:

Goalkeeper: Alexander Nübel.

Defence: Philipp Treu, Jonathan Tah, Jan Bisek, Hennes Berns.

Midfield: Joshua Kimmich, Felix Nmecha, Serge Gnabry.

Attack: Karim Adeyemi, Kevin Schade, Younes Ben Taleb.

Klopp had confirmed he would hand Alexander Nübel the gloves ahead of Marc-André ter Stegen against Greece. The visitors opened their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win over hosts Serbia to sit top of the group.

Kai Havertz started against the Netherlands but picked up an injury. Nadiem Amiri came on for Jamal Musiala, who was also hurt during the pre-match warm-up. Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown lined up in defence alongside Philipp Treu and Jonathan Tah.

This is Klopp's first test as Die Mannschaft coach on German soil. The fans of the Machines want nothing less than a convincing victory.



