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Anthony Correia (44) has made his first media appearance since being sacked by FC Utrecht. The likeable coach was a guest at a sponsors' evening held by amateur side RKVV Velsen.

Pieter de Waard, former managing director of Telstar, and Anthony Correia, the former coach of the White Lions, held a candid conversation at the gathering.

"The months at FC Utrecht were good, but the split hurts incredibly badly, of course," Correia said in his first comments since being sacked by the Utrecht club.

Local outlet IJmond360, which also attended the event, quoted Correia as saying he hoped to return to coaching soon.

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"I hope for a new challenge soon," said the recently sacked coach, who has been replaced at Utrecht, for now at least, by Mark Otten.

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Otten coached Jong FC Utrecht and took the Dutch FA's coaching course alongside Correia a few years ago. He now replaces Correia.

A painful 3-2 home defeat to SC Cambuur ultimately cost Correia his job. FC Utrecht sit 15th in the Eredivisie after the previous round of fixtures.

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FC Utrecht lost seven of their first 13 league matches under Correia. Their last three defeats came against relegation candidates Telstar, struggling NEC and newly promoted Cambuur.

The club's hierarchy felt it had to act. Otten has taken over on an interim basis, although technical director Jordy Zuidam has not ruled out his becoming the permanent new coach in due course.