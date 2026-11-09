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SC Paderborn 07 v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images
Christian Guinin
Translated by

Another snub for the DFB? Bundesliga goalkeeper considers switching associations

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Paderborn goalkeeper Nahuel Noll could play for either Germany or Spain. If an invitation came, he would not hesitate for long.

Speaking on ZDF's 'Aktuelles Sportstudio', Paderborn's on-loan goalkeeper told Jochen Breyer he could certainly imagine switching to the Spanish federation.

Noll said he would accept an invitation from Luis de la Fuente, the Spain national team coach, to join a training camp. "I would be very happy," he said.

At 23, Noll is under contract with TSG Hoffenheim and on loan at Paderborn this season. He has made seven appearances for Germany youth teams (U19 & U20), but has yet to receive a senior call-up.

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Born in Munich, Noll is also eligible to play for La Furia Roja through his mother, who comes from Spain. He speaks Spanish fluently, but neither the Spanish federation nor the DFB has invited him to a senior squad. Playing for a national team one day is his "greatest wish", Noll explained.

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Noll has been one of promoted Paderborn's undisputed key performers this season. Thanks in part to his strong performances, SC sit a respectable 13th in the table, four points clear of the automatic relegation places.

Next season, Noll could return to parent club Hoffenheim, where first-choice goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's time may be drawing to a close. Noll said he could only imagine a permanent return "if I play".