Two weeks before the start of the league season, the club announced that the midfielder had suffered "a capsule injury to his right shoulder" in a challenge during training. This will be "treated conservatively".

The challenge happened on Thursday. He needed treatment as he grimaced in pain and repeatedly grabbed his shoulder, according to the online portal RBlive.

For Ouedraogo, who was in the Germany squad for the recent World Cup as a replacement call-up, it is another health setback. A tendon injury in his left knee had already kept him out for several months at the start of the year.

Towards the end of the previous year, he had also missed several weeks because of a tendon injury in the back of his left knee. Following Xaver Schlager's departure on a free transfer, Ouedraogo is actually intended for the role in central midfield for the Saxony club.