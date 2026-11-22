Desire Doue is expected to miss the rest of the season for PSG.
PSG's Desire Doue has suffered a serious injury. Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday that the forward tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against OGC Nice. Doue will have surgery before the end of the month.
The injury is likely to end the young Frenchman's season. Doue twisted his knee in the 38th minute while changing direction, with no contact from an opponent. He fell to the ground, cried out in pain and had tears in his eyes. The 21-year-old was carried off on a stretcher shortly afterwards to applause from all the players, fans and even the referee.
“By your side, Desire,” PSG posted on social media. The winger will be absent as the club chase more titles, having played a decisive part in both Champions League triumphs, in 2025 and 2026.
It is also PSG's second major injury blow of the season. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore his cruciate ligament about a month ago and is also unlikely to return before the summer break.
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Although a career as a goalkeeper didn’t materialize, football has always been a constant in my life. Even as a young child, it was clear that sports journalism would be the path forward. After an internship in the sports desk of the Schwäbisches Tagblatt in my hometown of Tübingen, I studied in Karlsruhe—a somewhat questionable choice for a Swabian. At the end of 2018, I started as an intern at SPOX and GOAL, stayed on as a working student, and eventually became a trainee. Since 2023, I have been a permanent member of the editorial teams. In September 2024, I took on the role of SEO Senior, but I also work as a reporter and editor-in-chief on duty.
🎯 My Core Areas:
- Delegating SEO articles and managing freelancers in this field
- On-site reporting for Bundesliga clubs (especially FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, BVB, and Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Stories surrounding football
- Researching and writing news from the world of sports
⚽ How I Got Into Football:
It traces back to FC Bayern’s Champions League triumph in the early 2000s, when Oliver Kahn saved three penalties and became the hero of my childhood. The memory is admittedly a bit blurry, as I was only four years old at the time. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I tore open the wrapping paper on my first pair of goalkeeper gloves.
🌟 My Favorite Football Moments:
There are quite a few. First and foremost, memories of assignments as a reporter—such as in Paris, Madrid, or Milan—come to mind. Added to that are private groundhopper trips, which will remain unforgettable forever.