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With Kvicha Kvaratskhelia already ruled out, the Champions League winners now face an anxious wait over Desire Doue: the attacker was carried off in tears during their trip to Nice.

Doue's right knee gave way in the 38th minute as he changed direction without contact from an opponent. He fell to the ground, screamed in pain and had tears in his eyes. All the players, the fans and even the referee applauded as the France international was carried off on a stretcher shortly afterwards.

Spanish World Cup final hero Ferran Torres replaced Doue. Around ten minutes earlier, Doue, who played a decisive part in both of the Parisian club's Champions League triumphs in 2025 and 2026, had been celebrating: his 32nd-minute goal put the Ligue 1 leaders 2-1 ahead. Senny Mayulu (31st) had earlier cancelled out Mohamed Amoura's opener for the hosts (8th).

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia faces lengthy spell out with torn cruciate ligament

There is no official diagnosis yet, but the images have raised fears of a serious knee injury and a lengthy spell out for the France international. It would be PSG's second major setback this season. Just over four weeks ago, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, another of the French side's attacking stars, suffered a torn cruciate ligament and could be out until next spring .

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PSG still won away at Nice. Torres made it 3-1 for the favourites after Ousmane Dembele set him up (85th), before Nice's Ali Abdi completed the scoring deep in stoppage time (90+5). Luis Enrique's side retained top spot in Ligue 1 with their eighth consecutive win.